Clear the Shelters: Meet 3 Adorable Pets Looking for Forever Homes at Anti-Cruelty Society

Some pets may be shy and others energetic, but there is one out there perfect for you!

At The Anti-Cruelty Society, there are pets all over the personality spectrum waiting to be welcomed into a home.

Meet three adorable animals who are among the many looking for their forever home.

Photos: Clear the Shelters: The Anti-Cruelty Society is Full of Pets Deserving of Finding Their Forever Homes

Peanut

Peanut, a domestic shorthair cat mix, is among those pets still at the shelter. He is three years old and has proven to be very talented.

“During his stay, he has not only learned sit, high five, and spin, he has also mastered the art of twirling. He continues practicing his talents and tricks while he waits for his forever home,” the shelter said.

Peanut was described as an entertainer and even a possible TikTok star.

Maze

Maze is another pet waiting at The Anti-Cruelty Society. She is a shy Pitbull Terrier mix that is ready to give love and affection.

“Maze came to us due to unfortunate circumstances when her previous owner moved away and left this sweet girl behind in the garage,” the shelter said.

After being left in a neglected situation, Maze developed trust issues and became very shy. She is now most comfortable when she’s playing and bonding with a male dog, they said.

She is 1 year old and would be a great addition to a family that already has a male dog.

Swagger

Swagger was welcomed into The Anti-Cruelty Society when his previous owner was moving and couldn’t take him with, the shelter said.

He is now on the search for a home and the perfect snuggle buddy.

The 66-pound canine struggles to find an owner due to his size. However, Swagger can easily fit into any loving home. He needs someone to play with his favorite tennis balls and cuddle with.

The 7-year-old dog is calm and a “couch potato.”

The Anti-Cruelty Society is located at 157 W. Grand Ave. in Chicago.

They are participating in Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive that helps find homes for animals in need.

Clear the Shelters begins Aug. 23 and continues through Sept. 19.

To find out how you can adopt Peanut, Maze, Swagger or other pets visit https://anticruelty.org/ or call (312) 644-8338.