Clear the Shelters: List of Participating Shelters Near You

Looking to find an animal shelter participating in the Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive in the Chicago area? We've got you covered.

NBC Chicago is teaming up with Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive that helps find loving homes for animals in need.

From August 23 through September 19, people looking to adopt a furry friend can visit participating shelters and contribute to the month-long event.

Here is a list of the participating shelters so far:

4 Paws 4 U 4 Ever

29W150 Roosevelt Rd., Chicago, 60185

(630) 258-9219

Animal Care League

1011 Garfield, Oak Park, IL 60304

(708) 848-8155

Chicago Animal Care and Control

2741 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60608

(312) 728-0423

Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control (FCACC)

2741 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60654

(312)203-7950

Grafelman Farms Rescue

3434 Court Street, Pekin, IL. 61554

(309)363-0802

Heartland Animal Shelter

2975 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, IL 60015

(847) 296-6400

Hinsdale Humane Society

21 Salt Creek Lane, Hinsdale, IL 60521

(773)551-7218

Humane Indiana of Munster, IN

421 45th St., Munster, IN 46321

(219) 746-3140

Humane Society of Elkhart County

54687 County Road 19, Bristol IL 46507

574-993-9108

Humane Society of Hobart

2054 E. State Road 130, Hobart, IN 46432

(219) 689-3226

Kitties for Keeps Rescue

P.O. Box 973, Lansing, IL. 60438

(708) 887-8337

McHenry County Animal Control and Adoption Center

100 Norh Virginia Street, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

(224)769-0083

Midwest Greyhound Adoption, Inc.

433 Bliss Road, Sugar Grove, IL. 60554

(630)878-9076

Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter

2200 Riverwoods Rd., Riverwoods, IL 60015

(847) 945-0235

PAWS Chicago

1997 N Clybourn, Chicago, IL 60614

(847)477-9773

Peoria County Animal Protection Services

2600 NE Perry Ave, Peoria, IL. 61603

(309)672-2448

South Suburban Humane Society

1103 West End Ave., Chicago Heights, IL 60411

(708) 825-3688

Spay and Stay

3060 N. Lewis Ave., Waukegan, IL 60087

(224) 875-5667

St. Sophia’s Forgotten Felines

525 W. Roosevelt Road, Wheaton, IL 60187

(630) 638-9048

The Anti-Cruelty Society

510 N. LaSalle St., Chicago, IL 60654

(312) 735-0300

Tree House Humane Society

7225 N. Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60645

(773) 262-4000

Winnebago County Animal Services

4517 N. Main St., Rockford, IL. 61103

(815) 713-8269

Pets in your area can also be found through the free WeRescue mobile app. The app features a custom-designed CTA tab and filter which allows adopters to quickly find available animals in participating shelters.