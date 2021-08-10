Clear the Shelters: List of Participating Shelters Near You

Looking to find an animal shelter participating in the Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive in the Chicago area? We've got you covered.
NBC Chicago is teaming up with Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive that helps find loving homes for animals in need.
From August 23 through September 19, people looking to adopt a furry friend can visit participating shelters and contribute to the month-long event.
Here is a list of the participating shelters so far:
4 Paws 4 U 4 Ever
29W150 Roosevelt Rd., Chicago, 60185
(630) 258-9219
Animal Care League
1011 Garfield, Oak Park, IL 60304
(708) 848-8155
Chicago Animal Care and Control
2741 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60608
(312) 728-0423
Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control (FCACC)
2741 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60654
(312)203-7950
Grafelman Farms Rescue
3434 Court Street, Pekin, IL. 61554
(309)363-0802
Heartland Animal Shelter
2975 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, IL 60015
(847) 296-6400
Hinsdale Humane Society
21 Salt Creek Lane, Hinsdale, IL 60521
(773)551-7218
Humane Indiana of Munster, IN
421 45th St., Munster, IN 46321
(219) 746-3140
Humane Society of Elkhart County
54687 County Road 19, Bristol IL 46507
574-993-9108
Humane Society of Hobart
2054 E. State Road 130, Hobart, IN 46432
(219) 689-3226
Kitties for Keeps Rescue
P.O. Box 973, Lansing, IL. 60438
(708) 887-8337
McHenry County Animal Control and Adoption Center
100 Norh Virginia Street, Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(224)769-0083
Midwest Greyhound Adoption, Inc.
433 Bliss Road, Sugar Grove, IL. 60554
(630)878-9076
Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter
2200 Riverwoods Rd., Riverwoods, IL 60015
(847) 945-0235
PAWS Chicago
1997 N Clybourn, Chicago, IL 60614
(847)477-9773
Peoria County Animal Protection Services
2600 NE Perry Ave, Peoria, IL. 61603
(309)672-2448
South Suburban Humane Society
1103 West End Ave., Chicago Heights, IL 60411
(708) 825-3688
Spay and Stay
3060 N. Lewis Ave., Waukegan, IL 60087
(224) 875-5667
St. Sophia’s Forgotten Felines
525 W. Roosevelt Road, Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 638-9048
The Anti-Cruelty Society
510 N. LaSalle St., Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 735-0300
Tree House Humane Society
7225 N. Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60645
(773) 262-4000
Winnebago County Animal Services
4517 N. Main St., Rockford, IL. 61103
(815) 713-8269
Pets in your area can also be found through the free WeRescue mobile app. The app features a custom-designed CTA tab and filter which allows adopters to quickly find available animals in participating shelters.