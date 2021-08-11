Clear the shelters Chicago

Clear the Shelters: Cat Originally Found in Critical Condition Finds a Home

Martin the cat was adopted from Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control.

FCACC

Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control successfully found Martin a place to call home after the kitten experienced a painful attack. 

Martin was found one night “doused” with poisonous and acidic antifreeze, the shelter said.

“He was screaming with pain in the hallway of the building where someone attacked him," Charlie Propsom of FCACC wrote in an email. 

Martin was taken to a private emergency care where they washed him up. Throughout his healing process, his skin was covered with scabs.

“About two weeks ago, fully recovered, this handsome boy was adopted!” Propsom wrote. 

Martin was able to find a home, but there are many other adoptable pets that have not yet.

Anyone ready and looking to adopt can do so through the month-long virtual Clear the Shelters event beginning Aug. 23.

This article tagged under:

Clear the shelters Chicagoclear the sheltersClear the Shelters 2021Adoptable kittensFriends of Chicago Animal Care and Control
