Clay Harbor Argues Bears Must Take an Offensive Tackle at No. 9

The Bears have plenty of needs to improve their roster. None more, however, than the trenches.

The Bears fielded the worst defensive line in the NFL last year. They also held one of the worst offensive lines in the league, evidenced by their NFL-leading number of sacks allowed to Justin Fields.

"In my opinion, at No. 9, the Bears gotta go offensive tackle," Clay Harbor told NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock on Football Night in Chicago. "In the top 64 prospects from Pro Football Focus, and giving it the eye test, PFF has 12 edge rushers in the top 64. They have six offensive tackles."

Harbor's school of thought is all about value. Seeing that the draft is loaded with high-value defensive tackles, it would be smart to snag an offensive tackle before they run out.

This is an intelligent way of approaching the draft. Sure, it's also understandable for the Bears to draft the best position available. But the offensive line is crucial to Justin Fields' success, and their quarterback is undergoing a major evaluation year this season.

The Bears already bolstered the likes of their wide receiver room, brought in right guard Nate Davis and solidified their running back room with D'Onta Foreman. Ryan Poles & Co. need to finish the job by sharpening the offensive line before Week 1.

However, in Harbor's mind, one thing can change this mentality come draft day.

"The one thing that could change that is if Jalen Carter's still there," Harbor said. "You get that three-technique, these linebackers are gonna love you."

Carter is arguably the most questionable subplot of the draft. He ran into legal trouble in Georgia by way of reckless driving, which saw a teammate and recruiting staffer die as a result. He also failed to complete his Pro Day, calling off the workout midway through because he was winded.

He's widely considered the best athlete in the draft and a potential generational talent. His position as a three-technique defensive tackle is imperative to the Bears' 4-3 defensive scheme, too.

It's a seemingly perfect match for the Bears. But Poles and Matt Eberflus have constantly preached character and love for the game, which Carter lacks. He doesn't have perennial character issues but they have been put into question as of late.

How will the Bears kick off their draft with the No. 9 pick?

