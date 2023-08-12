Kentucky

Classes still off early next week in Kentucky's largest school district due to bus schedule mess

School bus
Shutterstock

Louisville schools will remain closed early next week to allow for more time to fix bus routes whose redesign left some children at home on the first school day this year and others getting home hours late.

The Jefferson County Public Schools had already canceled classes Thursday and Friday in response to Wednesday’s route fiasco. Now there will be no school Monday and Tuesday “as we continue to work on short and long-term changes to ensure the reliability of our bus services.” the district said Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kentucky’s largest district, with 96,000 students, had retooled its bus system through a Massachusetts-based consulting company that uses computer algorithms to map out courses and stops. It was a response to a chronic bus driver shortage. The redesigned plan reduced the number of routes.

Wednesday’s mess resulted in hungry and tired children, angry parents and exasperated politicians.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

An apologetic Superintendent Marty Pollio had signaled Friday that classes may have to be delayed into next week to fix the problems. He said the district should have anticipated the new plan didn’t leave enough time for buses to get from stop to stop and transport its 65,000 riders.

Some state lawmakers are now calling on evaluating whether the district should be split up.

The school system said Saturday that all extracurricular activities, including athletics, would continue as planned Monday and Tuesday.

Local

indiana news 17 mins ago

Suspect arrested after person fatally stabbed during fight in NW Indiana

weather 1 hour ago

CHICAGO'S FORECAST: Beautiful Sunday!

Many other districts across the country also are experiencing bus driver shortages.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kentucky
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us