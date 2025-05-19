A class-action lawsuit has accused Amazon of reversing or failing to issue refunds for certain returns, but what does that mean for customers?

The complaint was filed in federal court accusing the e-commerce giant of failing to adhere to their own return policies.

Here's what to know:

What is the class action Amazon lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges Amazon systematically failed to issue refunds to customers, even when items were properly returned within the 30-day return window.

The lawsuit was officially filed in 2023, along with a similar lawsuit that was eventually consolidated, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. It alleged Amazon either reversed instant refunds or never issued them at all, forcing customers to catch the errors via bank or credit card statements.

"Plaintiffs allege that they properly returned their items and received advanced refunds, but Amazon subsequently charged them again anyway," the complaint states.

A motion from Amazon to dismiss the lawsuit was denied by a judge in late April.

"Plaintiffs have adequately alleged that Amazon stole money directly from their bank accounts and continues to possess it unlawfully," Judge Jamal N. Whitehead wrote in the ruling.

Can you join the class action suit? If so, who will be eligible?

While the lawsuit has been filed, the court has yet to certify the class, a necessary step before consumers are either automatically included in the suit or given an opportunity to join.

In the event the class is certified, individuals may qualify for the lawsuit if they returned an Amazon item on time and in proper condition, were charged despite making a return and/or were promised a refund that was never received.

A potential monetary amount for a payout is also unknown, with attorneys' fees generally also coming out of the settlement fund in the event of the case succeeding or settling.

According to a status update on May 12, the plaintiffs anticipate soon filing a motion for "class certification," though Amazon's attorneys plan to file a motion to deny.

What is Amazon's refund policy?

According to the company's website, a "refund will be provided if Amazon (or the third party seller) has received the item, and determined that you are eligible for a refund."

The company notes it can take up to 30 days for a refund to be received and processed.

"In certain circumstances refund timeframes may be longer. If we need additional information about your return, we will notify you with instructions to contact Customer Service," Amazon's website reads, adding that even once a refund is issued it can take more time for your bank to make the funds available.

How can you keep track of the case?

The case's docket can be followed here by searching Case No. 2:23-cv-01702.