Downers Grove Youth Gymnastics Coach Arrested, Charged With Multiple Counts of Child Pornography

A DuPage county youth gymnastics coach has been arrested and faces multiple child pornography charges, the DuPage Sherriff's office said Wednesday.

Wyatt Kopka, 30, has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. The Clarendon Hills man spent the last 10 years coaching gymnastics in Downers Grove for children ages 2 to 17 years old, officials say. He is being held on a $600,000 bond.

A computer forensic examination of Kopka's electronic devices on May 4 revealed child phonography files, according to a press release from the Sherriff's office. On May 10, Kopka was taken into custody.

According to investigators, further analysis of Kopka's electronic devices was conducted and DuPage County prosecutors indicted Kopka with an additional seven felony counts related to crimes against children, including multiple counts of manufacture/production of child pornography, a Class X felony.

Kopka is scheduled to be in court Thursday.

Officials note that this is an ongoing investigation and any parent, guardian, current or former student with any concerns regarding this case should call the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensics Unit at (630)407-2312.