City Workers Mourn Chicago Firefighter, Plumber Who Died After Battling Coronavirus

Chicago firefighters and workers at the city’s Water Department are in mourning after beloved employees in each department passed away after battling the novel coronavirus.

“Both men were dedicated public servants who loved their city and both of their deaths serve as a painful reminder (of the) seriousness of this disease,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday.

At the Chicago Fire Department’s airport rescue station near Midway, black bunting has been hung to remember 55-year-old firefighter Edward Singleton. Singleton, who had been with the department for more than 30 years, is the second firefighter to die from the illness.

“We don’t need to lose another CFD member to understand the gravity of the circumstances that first responders are currently operating under,” CFD Commissioner Richard Ford said in a statement. “Firefighter Singleton’s contributions and his spirit will live on forever.”

Meanwhile on the South Side, a procession of vehicles moved slowly through the streets to honor Water Department plumber Will Martin. Described as a loving father and husband by his wife, Martin had been battling the disease for two weeks before he passed away.

“He didn’t have any enemies,” she said. “He loved being a plumber for the city. He loved his job.”

Funeral arrangements for the two men have not yet been announced.