City to Celebrate Chicago Sky WNBA Championship Win With Rally: Lightfoot

A rally will take place to commemorate the Chicago Sky's first-ever WNBA championship win, Mayor Lori Lightfoot revealed Sunday, minutes after Chicago trumped the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.
The mayor didn't provide additional information, but in a tweet said details were "coming soon" and to "stay tuned."
Following the thrilling game, Lightfoot posted a picture of her and Chicago's First Lady Amy Eshleman in attendance, with the caption "Congrats champs! A first but not the last for @chicagosky."
Head here for a full recap on the championship win.