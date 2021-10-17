City to Celebrate Chicago Sky WNBA Championship Win With Rally: Lightfoot

A rally will take place to commemorate the Chicago Sky's first-ever WNBA championship win, Mayor Lori Lightfoot revealed Sunday, minutes after Chicago trumped the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.

The mayor didn't provide additional information, but in a tweet said details were "coming soon" and to "stay tuned."

What a moment.



Congrats champs! 🎉



A first but not the last for @chicagosky. pic.twitter.com/YdPx1A6011 — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) October 17, 2021

Following the thrilling game, Lightfoot posted a picture of her and Chicago's First Lady Amy Eshleman in attendance, with the caption "Congrats champs! A first but not the last for @chicagosky."

