City says 5-year-old migrant boy's death was ‘medical emergency,' not due to infectious disease

Chicago officials say that a 5-year-old boy who died over the weekend suffered a sudden medical emergency, and they do not believe he had been ill with an infectious disease when he required hospitalization Sunday.

The latest update comes Tuesday as officials continue to investigate the death of Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero, who was a resident at a temporary migrant housing facility in the 2200 block of South Halsted in Chicago.

According to a timeline of events provided by city officials, the boy’s family left the shelter on Sunday morning and returned at approximately 2:32 p.m.

Approximately 13 minutes later, shelter staff reported a medical emergency, and they began to administer first aid to the 5-year-old.

Shelter staff performed chest compressions, and a short time later paramedics took the child to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While an official cause of death has not yet been determined, the Chicago Department of Public Health reports that it doesn’t believe Jean Carlos died from any infectious disease, and said that there is no evidence of an ongoing outbreak at the shelter.

Four other individuals, including three children, were hospitalized on Monday with fevers and symptoms of illness, but health officials do not believe those illnesses are linked to Jean Carlos’ death.

In the wake of Jean Carlos' death, city officials have faced questions about their medical protocols at temporary shelters. In a statement, Chicago officials detailed their policies, which include medical examinations on intake and further access to care on a weekly basis at city-run shelters.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson had pushed back on those questions, arguing the city's procedures were adequate and that individuals were "showing up sick" after not being properly cared for in Texas.