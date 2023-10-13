City officials release statement on jets seen flying near Chicago skyline

On a day where security measures nationwide are heightened due to unfounded "increased threats of violence," the sight of military planes flying near the Chicago skyline Friday afternoon startled many residents and workers downtown.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications confirmed later Friday that the jets were practicing for a flyover at Sunday's game at Soldier Field between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings.

The agency released the following statement:

"The City of Chicago has not received any actionable threats related to the terrorist attack in Israel. This afternoon there were a number of reports of fighter jets along the lakefront and downtown. The jets were practicing for their flyover on Sunday at the start to the Chicago Bears game at Soldier Field on Sunday, October 15."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state's Emergency Management Agency, Office of Homeland Security and state police "are closely monitoring the conflict in the Middle East and potential threats here in Illinois." The governor said the agencies are "on heightened alert for any threats related to places of worship across the state," but said there have so far been no credible threats in Illinois.

“As Governor of Illinois, it is my top priority to keep our residents safe and we are closely monitoring any potential threats that may arise,” Pritzker said in a statement. “While there are currently no credible threats here in Illinois, my administration is operating with heightened vigilance and working closely with IEMA-OHS and the Illinois State Police to keep people safe. Here in Illinois, we reject those who use violence to instill terror and fear and are committed to ensuring our religious institutions and schools remain safe.”

Chicago police also issued a statement this week saying that it has "no actionable intelligence regarding any credible threats in Chicago at this time," but noted that it is "paying special attention to synagogues and mosques" in the city.

"The Chicago Police Department stands alongside all the innocent victims affected by this heartbreaking and horrific situation. We are closely monitoring this situation alongside our local, state and federal partners and remain in constant communication," the department's statement read, adding that it is also "in close communication with community leaders and elected officials."

Notices were sent out this week to parents, members of the Jewish community and residents in the Chicago area by officials who said that while there were "no credible threats," authorities remained on high alert.

"We are aware of the potential threats to Skokie Synagogues. Our security officers, Wilmette Police, and JUF's security team are not aware of any credible threats," a notice from a school in Wilmette read. "We are on high alert and taking every precaution we can. These are very scary times. The safety of our children and staff are our utmost priority."

Elsewhere in the region, schools and youth centers made scheduling changes, increased security and, in some cases, eliminated outdoor play for children.

"It has been reported to us that there have been threats on social media sites regarding Friday, October 13. We have stayed in constant contact with our local police departments, our security liaisons at JUF and we are staying abreast of all information as it becomes available," a notice to parents from the Jewish Council for Youth Services George W. Lutz in Highland Park read.

The added security measures come as former Hamas leader Khaled Mashal recently called for Friday to be a global day of "anger," supporting the recent Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, which resulted in more than 1,300 Israeli deaths, according to a report from NBC News. Mashal reportedly said demonstrations would send a "message of rage to Zionists and to America."

The ongoing war has claimed at least 2,800 lives since Hamas launched an incursion on Oct. 7.