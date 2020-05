The city of Kenosha has declared a state of emergency, setting a curfew Sunday evening amid a large-scale protest calling for change after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Kenosha police tweeted Sunday that the emergency curfew begins at 8:30 p.m., asking residents to remain home or return home.

The City of Kenosha has declared a state of emergency curfew commencing at 8:30pm.



— Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) June 1, 2020

“For the public’s safety please comply with the order and remain home,” the Tweet reads. “If you are not at home please go home.”