City of Highland Park Vigil: How to Watch Today's Vigil If You Can't Attend In Person

Wednesday evening, the city of Highland Park will hold a vigil on the lawn of City Hall to remember and honor the seven victims who were killed after an alleged gunman fired more than 70 rounds into the crowd during the city's Fourth of July Parade. At least 40 others were injured by gunshots, some of them seriously, including 8-year-old Cooper Roberts who remains in critical condition and paralyzed from the waist down after a bullet the assault-style rifle used severed his spinal cord.

The city-led vigil is set to include remarks from Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering, a candle lighting ceremony, musical interlude by the Pipes & Drums of the Chicago Police and Fire Departments, and remarks from faith leaders.

The vigil is set to take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday. If you aren't able to attend the vigil in-person, NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo will be streaming the event on the player above once it begins.

If you are able to attend in-person, here are the details:

Where: Lawn of Highland park City Hall, 1707 St. Johns Ave

When: While music may begin around 6:30 pm., remarks are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13

Here's where you can find some other local ways to help, or find services that you need.

Fundraisers

Highland Park Community Fund

To help those directly impacted by the mass shooting in Highland Park, the Highland Park Community Foundation has established a July 4th Highland Park Shooting Response Fund.

According to the city, "All contributions to the Response Fund will go directly to victims and survivors or the organizations that support them."

Here's how to donate.

Victims First

This fund was started by families affected by previous mass shootings have started this fund. According to VictimsFirst, 100% of what is collected goes directly towards the victims.

Here's how to donate.

Upcoming Vigils and Gatherings

Wednesday

City-led vigil, City Hall, Highland Park, 1707 St. John's Ave., 6:30 p.m.

Blood Drives

North Shore Hospital Systems

As victims were transported to several hospitals in the area, including Highland Park Hospital and Evanston Hospital, North Shore Hospitals is asking those interested in donating blood to make an appointment.

Email: donateblood@northshore.org for more information.

Vitalant

Plug in your zip code to see donor centers near you.

Donations, Community Support, Therapy Animals, Meals, Auctions and More

Flowers

A makeshift memorials with flowers has begun to take shape across the streets of downtown Highland Park near Port Clinton Square, as well as in Highwood at Everts Park. All are welcome to lay flowers.

Therapy Horses

Pet, hug, and talk to one of the miniature therapy horses visiting the Highland Park Library from 1-2 p.m Wednesday. "The horses are trained to be gentle and friendly, providing comfort, affection, and stress relief," organizers said.

Meals

Nonprofit Lasagna Love, a grassroots organization of "neighbors cooking for neighbors can "cook and deliver a free lasagna to anyone who needs one." Here's how to help.

Stuffed Animals

A nonprofit organization providing brand new stuffed animals to children in crisis. Monetary contributions may be made here.

Yard Signs

Highland Park Yard Signs are available for purchase through the city of Highland Park, with funds going directly to victims and survivors.

Here's how to purchase one.

Mental Health Resourcess

Willow House

An organization that provides support during times of grief. Several upcoming workshops are scheduled for all ages.

Here's where to learn more.

District 113 Drop-in Counseling

District 113, along the American Red Cross and the FBI Victim Services Response Team will be providing drop-in counseling at Highland Park High School through July 15 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

JCFS Chicago

The JCFS Chicago Warm Line phone connection is available to provide assistance for anyone affected by the Highland Park shooting who does not have an urgent need and is looking for someone to talk to about their emotional distress. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. 855-275-5237

JCFS is also offering free, drop-in counseling sessions at the Bernard Weinger JCC at 300 Revere Dr. in Northbrook are available Monday through Thursday from 2-8 p.m. and Fridays from 2-4 p.m.

224 Help

Highland Park residents can text 224Help to 844-823-5323 to receive immediate assistance from a licensed mental health care professional, 24/7.

Family Service of Lake County

A walk-in trauma center for free 30 minute appointments. Walk-ins accepted 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Call 847-432-4981 for more.

Highwood Public Library

Supportive mental health services, support groups and individual therapy free of charge. Appointments are available from 3 p.m - 7 p.m.

