The city of Chicago issued a reminder to residents on Monday about the upcoming end of additional benefits offered through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For nearly three years, the emergency allotment has provided households that participate in the SNAP program with at least $95 extra per month to spend on food, NBC News reported. Tuesday will mark the final day for the additional allotments nationwide, likely bringing a financial strain to those already struggling to make ends meet. Eighteen states, including Indiana, have already ended the temporary boost in payments.

SNAP benefits will decrease anywhere from $55 to $255 per person per month, according to estimates from the city of Chicago. In March, the average one-person household will see their benefits decrease by $86 per month.

The emergency allotments were supposed to last until the federal government declared an end to the COVID public health emergency, which the Biden administration previously announced won't be until May. But instead, a last-minute provision in the government’s omnibus spending bill curtailed the SNAP surplus after February.

Any Chicagoans need of additional assistance in getting food on the table is encouraged to take advantage of the many programs across the city. Information about local meal distribution programs can be found here.

The city of Chicago notes that if you recently experienced certain life changes, including the following, you might be eligible for additional SNAP benefits:

An increase in the number of people living in your household

A decline in income

Increased housing, medical or child care expenses

If you pay child support expenses for a child not in your home

Cook County residents in need of assistance with SNAP benefits are encouraged to call the Greater Chicago Food Depository's benefits hotline at 773-843-5416 or visit the organization's website.