City of Chicago Offers Free Resources to Health Care Workers

As the COVID-19 pandemic causes hardship for healthcare workers throughout Chicago, the city on Monday announced it will now provide a variety of free resources through a microsite.

The resources include:

Virtual support groups

Individual and group psychotherapy

Mental health resources such as free apps and hotline supports

Hotel-based housing for those seeking temporary housing separated from their families to prevent COVID-19 exposure

Access to childcare

Transportation options from PACE, Metra, Divvy and CTA

The city is partnering with a variety of organizations to provide these resources, including the Chicago Department of Public Health, Illinois Hospital Association, Illinois Primary Health Care Association and NAMI-Chicago.

“I hope that the array of resources we are making available lessens some of the burden and stress that they may be experiencing at this time and conveys our deep gratitude for their service to our city and its residents," said Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, in a statement.

These free resources and support tools are intended to aid in the stress and anxiety that health care workers, first responders and their families may be experiencing during the coronavirus outbreak, health officials said in the statement.