City of Chicago Increases Airport Security After US Airstrike Kills Top Iranian General

The City of Chicago has added precautionary increases in security at O'Hare and Midway international airports after Iran's top general was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Iraq, though Chicago officials said there is no threat to the city.

"While there is no threat or change to the landscape for Chicago, the Chicago Police Department does standard Homeland Security patrols on critical infrastructure and those will continue as scheduled," said Melissa Stratton, director of communications for the city's Office of of Emergency Management, in a statement.

"As an added precautionary measure, we will have an increased security presence at our airports and have reached out to our public and private sector partners with reminders to stay vigilant after the holiday season," Stratton said.

The city is "in real-time communication" with authorities at the state, federal and international levels, Stratton said, regarding the city and region's safety.

"As always, we urge everyone to remain aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious activity to 9-1-1 or onsite security personnel," she said.

Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Quds Force, was killed by U.S. military at the direction of President Donald Trump, the Pentagon said Thursday as reported by the Associated Press.