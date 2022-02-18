City of Chicago Denies Permit for General Iron Scrapyard on Southeast Side

The Chicago Department of Public Health on Friday denied a permit application for a scrap metal facility that sought to operate on the city's Southeast Side, bringing welcome news to residents who for years fought against the proposal.

In a news release, CDPH announced it determined "potential adverse changes in air quality and quality of life that would be caused by operations, and health vulnerabilities in the surrounding communities - together with the company's track record in operating similar facilities within this campus - present an unacceptable risk."

The announcement comes after an eight-month Health Impact Assessment recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The assessment found certain census block groups rank among the highest in Chicago for vulnerability to air pollution and the proposed facility would contribute additional negative impacts to the environment, health and quality of life.

Furthermore, according to CDPH, during the review, officials discovered apparent instances of non-compliance with city health and environmental regulations and requirements on behalf of the operator, Reserve Management Group, including the failure to obtain necessary permits for foundry sand operations.

The Natural Resources Defense Council, which had long pushed against the facility's relocation from Lincoln Park to the Southeast Side, called the denial an "enormous victory," but said the city must be dedicated to policies that prevent such a situation from happening.

"Our community is not a sacrifice zone," the NRDC and other environmental organizations said in a statement, in part. "...Although we are celebrating this decision, the community continues to deal with the toxic legacy that has allowed pollution to accumulate in our community and we will not stop fighting for our right to clean air, and we will continue to fight until the health of Chicago communities like ours can live in a healthy environment.”

In May of last year, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot delayed the decision on whether to issue the permit following a suggestion from a top U.S. environmental official to conduct the HIA before a decision was made.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Reserve Management Group closed its General Iron car-shredding facility in the predominantly white and affluent Lincoln Park neighborhood in 2020. The company later announced plans to open a new facility, Southside Recycling, in a predominantly Latino community near the Illinois/Indiana border.

In July of 2021,RMG filed a lawsuit against the city of Chicago, aiming to force the city to issue a final permit, in addition to seeking more than $100 million in damages due to the delay. A federal judge tossed out a similar lawsuit a month earlier.

The company claimed it followed every step of the two-year permitting process, building the “most environmentally conscious recycling facility in the country,” but that the city didn't abide by an agreement it entered with the company in 2019.

Community opposition to the new shredding facility was strong for years, with residents calling the move a case of environmental racism.

NBC 5 has reached out to RMG for a statement, but has yet to receive a response.