City of Chicago Creates Memorial Page to Honor Lives Lost to Coronavirus

"The Virtual Memorial is just one way to help Chicagoans cope with the sudden loss of their loved one to COVID-19, but also to celebrate their lives and memories," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

To remember the lives of Chicagoans who lost their lives to coronavirus, the city of Chicago created a public virtual memorial page for residents to honor their loved ones.

“In light of the current situation, the way we mourn and celebrate one’s life needs to be reimagined,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a statement. “The Virtual Memorial is just one way to help Chicagoans cope with the sudden loss of their loved one to COVID-19, but also to celebrate their lives and memories.”

Residents can submit stories about friends, families and neighbors to the “Chicago Remembers” online memorial site by going to www.chicago.gov/covid19.

"The virtual memorial will host submitted stories and photos of residents that will be publicly available for all to see," Lightfoot said.

