City Council members, parents call on CPS Board President to resign over antisemitic posts

Just weeks after being appointed as the new Chicago Board of Education President, Reverend Mitchell Johnson is facing intense criticism for antisemitic social media posts, along with posts connected to conspiracy theories and falsehoods.

At least 27 Chicago City Council members signed a letter demanding Johnson be removed, while numerous public school parents also started a petition. The Anti-Defamation League and American Jewish Committee also called for the mayor to remove Johnson as CPS Board President.

According to the publication Jewish Insider, Rev. Johnson made Facebook posts that sympathized with Hamas in the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks that marked the start of the current Israel-Hamas war.

The report alleges he also linked to conspiracy theories about Jews and re-posted Russian propaganda.

In a statement, Johnson addressed his past social media activity:

"I want to take a moment to apologize to the Jewish community. The remarks I posted were reactive and insensitive, and I am deeply sorry for not being more precise and deliberate in my comments posted last year. Since then, I have asked for and received feedback from my Jewish friends and colleagues, who helped me be more thoughtful in the way I address these sensitive matters.

Throughout my career, I have worked hand in hand with the Jewish community in Chicago to fight antisemitism. Whether it was rooting out antisemitism directly at AEPI Alpha Epsilon Pi or fighting for investments in the far south side at Developing Communities Project (DCP), those experiencing injustice and discrimination have no greater friend than they have in me.

As board president, I am committed to making sure that antisemitism and hate of any kind have no place in Chicago Public Schools."

During a news conference Wednesday, Mayor Brandon Johnson – who appointed Johnson – stood by his pick.

“He recognizes the harm that those statements have caused and he has expressed his apology,” the Mayor said. “He will continue to seek atonement to make sure that he has the full confidence of every community in the city of Chicago.”

Johnson's statement comes amid opposition among a now-majority of City Council members, with concern among some parents heightened amid the report.

“Espousing beliefs that are just openly antisemitic, hostile to Jews, use violent imagery in relation to Jews,” CPS parent David Culberg said. “A lot of the videos he posted were based on misinformation. And seemingly he was unable to verify the information or tell fact from fiction.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said though he may give the Board President the benefit of the doubt, he wished to hear more about his beliefs and wondered aloud if Mayor Johnson's selection was properly vetted.

“You’re supposed to vet. Look, can you miss things in peoples' vets? Sure, but Facebook posts are pretty easy to find,” Pritzker said.

Rev. Johnson was appointed to lead the Board earlier this month amid the sudden departure of the former school board. Mayor Johnson said the Reverend has a history of supporting all students.



“He has worked tirelessly to do interfaith work, that’s what we do know. We know he values public education,” Mayor Johnson said.