City Approves Five Applications for Satellite Marijuana Dispensaries

The cannabis industry received a boost late Friday in Chicago, as the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals approved five applications for businesses seeking to open a satellite location for sales of recreational marijuana.

Representatives from the dispensaries answered questions from zoning board members in a session that lasted well into the evening.

Cresco Labs, which operates a dispensary in the city’s Lakeview neighborhood, said it plans to open a dispensary at 436 N . Clark. The company told NBC 5 its plans go “above and beyond” the city and state requirements.

“We’re thrilled to have received zoning approval and look forward to our state inspection so that we can begin providing access to recreational cannabis to the River North community,“ said Jason Erkes, spokesperson for Cresco Labs and their Sunnyside Dispensary.

Charles Amadin, general manager of Nature’s Care, said his company plans to open a storefront at 810 W. Randolph.

“We believe that our dispensary fits in with the high end retail at the community and we feel that we will be a good neighbor and a good neighbor and a good member of the community,” Amadin said.

All dispensaries are required by law to make social equity payments to funds that are administered by the state. The goal is to create opportunities for those communities disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs.