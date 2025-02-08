Cicero town president candidate's home, campaign office vandalized

Police in suburban Cicero were investigating after a candidate for town president reported a vandal targeted his residence and campaign office.

Surveillance video from early Friday morning captured an unidentified person throwing a brick in the home of Esteban Rodriguez, a candidate for town president. Hours later, the same individual is believed to have vandalized the headquarters of Rodriguez's campaign.

Cicero police released surveillance images of the person said to be responsible. Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Cicero Police Department.