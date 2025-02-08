Cicero

Cicero town president candidate's home, campaign office vandalized

Surveillance video from early Friday morning captured an unidentified person throwing a brick in the home of Esteban Rodriguez, a candidate for town president.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Police in suburban Cicero were investigating after a candidate for town president reported a vandal targeted his residence and campaign office.

Surveillance video from early Friday morning captured an unidentified person throwing a brick in the home of Esteban Rodriguez, a candidate for town president. Hours later, the same individual is believed to have vandalized the headquarters of Rodriguez's campaign.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Cicero police released surveillance images of the person said to be responsible. Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Cicero Police Department.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Cicero
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us