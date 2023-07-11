Cicero residents sound off at board meeting more than 1 week after devastating floods

Frustrations could be felt in Cicero Tuesday as the town gathered for a board meeting more than a week after residents were hit with devastating flooding.

“We’re coming to put the town of Cicero on notice because of the poor infrastructure that continues to plague our community,” said Cicero resident Shapearl Wells.

As dozens of residents made their way into the meeting at the town hall, others told NBC 5 they were shut out in the lobby due to capacity.

“We are here to get answers and we can’t get answers and get together if we don’t have somebody that makes us understand,” said Cicero resident Isbael Clavell.

An 18-year-old resident spoke during the public comment and made an emotional plea for help for her family.

“My two sisters and my mom and me are sleeping on the floors,” she said through tears. “We just need help and I know most families also need help.”

She and many families have been struggling since their town was flooded during Fourth of July weekend. Video shows flooded basements, vehicles submerged, and belongings destroyed.

“We lost everything and we just want our stuff back,” the woman said.

Elected leaders responded to concerns from residents, many of whom fear they are on their own.

“You’re not alone, believe me,” said Maria Punzo-Arias, Cicero town clerk. “We feel your frustration.”

“I've got a team of people calling everybody we can,” said Larry Dominick, Cicero town president.

But at least one expert said the city couldn't fix the problem on its own.

“We can not solve our flooding problems in house,” said one town engineer. “We have to work with Berwyn, Chicago, Oak Park, and most importantly the MWRD.”

Hours after the meeting ended, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle took action and issued a disaster proclamation for suburban communities, including Berwyn, Cicero and Stickney. Preckwinkle said in a statement this will allow the county to pursue all available resources to help.

Governor J.B. Pritzker also signed the same proclamation on the state level.

In the meantime, residents are being told to fill out a flood damage report form online. They’re now left waiting to see what kind of help will be provided.

“The town of Cicero needs to take responsibility. It’s not just Metropolitan Reclamation, its all the local, county and state and federal folks to make sure we are safe,” said Cicero resident Delia Barajas. “[Residents are] angry, they’re hurt, they lost not just assets, but their health is at risk and they want a response.”

The town president told residents a town hall meeting is being planned, but the details are still being finalized.