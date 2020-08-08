cicero

Cicero Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Threw Metal Rod Through Car's Windshield, Impaling Driver

NBC New York

Police in suburban Cicero have arrested a man who allegedly threw a metal rod through the window of a moving vehicle, impaling the driver and seriously injuring him.

According to authorities, a 25-year-old Black man was driving his vehicle on June 1 when the suspect, identified as Pablo Vazquez, 57, of Cicero, threw a metal rod through the windshield of the car, piercing the man’s shoulder.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with serious injuries, but has since recovered, according to police.

Local

Kenosha Police Department 2 hours ago

Kenosha Police Officer Shot, Suspect Remains at Large, Authorities Say

coronavirus illinois 2 hours ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State Reports New Testing Milestone, MAC Postpones Fall Sports

After an extensive investigation, authorities secured attempted murder charges against Vazquez, and he was taken into custody.

“This was a horrendous, unprovoked attack on an innocent victim,” Cicero Superintendent of Police Jerry Chlada Jr. said in a statement. “I am very proud to say that due to my detectives’ relentless, hard work, we were able to bring justice to the victim and his family.”

Vazquez faces one felony count of attempted murder with a non-firearm weapon. His arraignment was scheduled for Saturday in Cook County Court.

This article tagged under:

cicero
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us