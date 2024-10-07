Cicero man charged with fatally shooting man during fight in River North

A Cicero man was charged with fatally shooting a man during a fight early Saturday in River North on the Near North Side.

Jeffery Campos, 20, was arrested 12 minutes after the shooting in the first block of West Kinzie Street and he was charged with first degree murder, Chicago police said.

Around 3:40 a.m. Saturday, Campos was fighting with a 24-year-old man in the first block of West Hubbard Street when the man was shot, police said.

The still-unidentified 24-year-old was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Campos is scheduled to appear in court Monday.