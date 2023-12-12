Man killed in hit-and-run crash after fleeing Chicago police stop in South Austin

Chicago’s civilian police accountability organization is investigating after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle as he attempted to flee a stop in the South Austin neighborhood Tuesday.

According to an update from Chicago police, officers observed a stolen vehicle parked at a business in the 800 block of South Cicero at approximately 2:34 p.m. Tuesday.

The occupant of the vehicle got out, and members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force attempted to conduct a stop when he fled on foot, according to police.

The individual ran a short distance into the street and was struck by a vehicle, police said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle that struck the man did not stop, according to police.

According to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, they are investigating the incident. The officers involved will be put on routine administrative duties for 30 days, in accordance with department policy.

COPA is asking anyone with information on the incident to call the organization at 312-746-3609, or to visit the COPA website to submit a tip or information.

Total Traffic reports that the incident has caused the closure of Cicero Avenue in both directions between 5th Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway, with no timeline for a reopening of the roadway.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.