Church Group Says They Were Arrested for Curfew Violation on Way to Kenosha Hotel

A pastor and two churchgoers from North Carolina, who traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin, Monday night ahead of President Donald Trump's visit, said they were arrested by police after entering the state while en route to their hotel.

Rev. Greg Drumwright had flown into Chicago and was driving a rental car into Wisconsin when he says an officer pulled up behind them. Drumwright was leading a bible study at the time and had stopped the car to navigate to their hotel.

"We were navigating to our hotel in the midst of an ongoing curfew, unbeknownst to us," Drumwright said. "We did see the advisory once we passed over into the state line, but we just continued to trek to our hotel, thinking that we would be unbothered by that curfew."

In an exchange that was captured on video, an officer asks Drumwright and his group where they were coming from and what they were doing.

Drumwright is heard telling the officer the group was from out of town and was trying to get to their hotel. He told the officer they were documenting the events for Justice for the Next Generation, an organization in which Drumwright is an activist.

After a brief exchange, the officer walks away from the vehicle.

"There are other cars but I'm assuming this is standard procedure because there's a curfew," Drumwright said as the video showed several other vehicles driving by.

The officer returns, asks Drumwright to exit the vehicle and then informs him that they will be arrested for curfew violation.

Kenosha police confirmed that their officers arrested at least 21 people for curfew violations that evening, which included Drumwright and his church members.

Drumwright questioned why other vehicles weren't stopped like they were.

"I feel like that members of our community are constantly being targeted," Drumwright said. "Which is actually what I firmly believe what led to the unfortunate incidents around Jacob Blake's case."