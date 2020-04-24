Church Burglar Caught on Video Near Lombard: Sheriff

A man is wanted by authorities in DuPage County for burglarizing a church in April near Lombard.

The man, about 30 years old, stole cash donations and a computer from Divine Mercy Polish Mission Church, 21W410 Sunset Ave., the DuPage County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

He failed his first attempt April 8, but was successful April 13, the sheriff’s office said.

Surveillance video shows him failing to break into the church’s gift shop, and then pressing his face near a camera before removing it.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Dave Chiesa at 630-407-2364.