Christopher Morel Elated ‘Brother' Willson Contreras Still With Cubs

Hug me brother: Morel elated Contreras still with Cubs

As the clock ticked toward MLB’s trade deadline, Cubs rookie Christopher Morel says he was “counting down the minutes.”

Willson Contreras, who’s been a mentor to Morel and has taken him under his wing this season, was on the trade block, and most expected the Cubs catcher to be dealt by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

But the deadline came and went with no such move; Contreras was informed he would remain with the Cubs the rest of the season.

Morel was in the batting cage at Busch Stadium after the deadline passed and saw Contreras headed his way. It was a moment of jubilation.

“As soon as I found out that he was staying, the first thing that we did was hug it out,” said Morel of Contreras through team translator Will Nadal.

Morel added: “I just said, 'Thank you for staying. Thank you for being here, not leaving us, not leaving me alone.' I’m just happy that he’s here.”

Even Contreras recognized the likelihood he would be traded while soaking in the Cubs’ last homestand before the deadline, an emotional two days for the veteran catcher.

Meanwhile, like Cubs fans, Morel was keeping tabs on the latest news around Contreras, and Ian Happ — another top Cubs trade chip who ultimately was not moved.

“I was paying attention on social media, specifically Twitter, Instagram,” Morel said. “Just checking, just making sure, hopefully that he (Contreras) didn't leave, but also Ian Happ.

“I think they are two players that are essential parts of our organization. They've been here for a while. They are people that I've grown up watching and that I've admired and have really helped me out.

“Specifically for Willson, he's my brother. The only thing that's missing is blood between us.”

Contreras and Morel have been part of a few viral moments this season demonstrating their tight relationship. That includes multiple occasions when Morel, batting ahead of Contreras, turned back to the on-deck circle, and Contreras reminded him to take a deep breath.

During the Cubs’ final home game before the deadline, Morel approached Contreras in the dugout and the two shared an embrace.

Friday, after Contreras hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning, he shared an animated celebration with Morel in the Cubs’ dugout.

So stomp your feet and clap your hands

👏 👏 👏 👏 👏

Chicago Cubs got the greatest fans! pic.twitter.com/L8rYa97MpI — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 5, 2022

What the future holds for Contreras and the Cubs after this season is uncertain.

But it's clear what he has meant to Morel during the 23-year-old’s impressive rookie campaign this season.

“He's been everything, really. He hasn't left me alone a single moment,” Morel said. “He's always been there for me, giving me advice in the highs and the lows.

“He's been there, even telling me or giving me advice on how to behave on social media, how to behave around the clubhouse, on the field.

“He's just been everything. He’s been really helpful. Like I said, he's like my brother without the blood. That’s all that's missing.”

