Christopher Morel Blasts Home Run in Wrigley Field Return

Watch: Christopher Morel blasts home run

Chicago Cubs utilityman Christopher Morel spent the first month of the season in Triple-A Iowa, and he’s making up for lost time as he is making a big impact on his team Tuesday.

Morel, who hit 11 home runs for Iowa before being recalled by the Cubs on Monday, came to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning with the bases empty and two men out against the St. Louis Cardinals, and put a charge into a solo home run that tied the game at 4-4:

Christopher Morel is back with a 106+ mile rocket shot to center in the 6th, and the kid loses his mind as he rounds first base after the game-tying blast. pic.twitter.com/dxBTZ7OSty — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) May 10, 2023

The home run traveled an estimated 422 feet and hit an exit velocity of 106 miles per hour, according to Statcast.

The hit is Morel’s first of the season for the big league Cubs after he spent the first month of the campaign in the minor leagues working on adjustments to his swing.

In 29 games at Iowa, Morel had 11 home runs and 31 RBI’s, with a .330 batting average and a .425 on-base percentage to his credit.

Morel got the start at second base on Tuesday night after Nico Hoerner suffered a hamstring injury in Monday’s game. Nick Madrigal slotted in at third for the contest.

