wisconsin

Christopher Columbus Statue Coming Down in Namesake City

Christopher Columbus has become a controversial figure because although he opened the way for European exploration and colonization of the Americas, there is evidence he enslaved and killed Native Americans

A statue of Christopher Columbus at Harbor Park

A statue of Christopher Columbus at Harbor Park. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A statue of Christopher Columbus that had stood for more than 30 years in his namesake Wisconsin city is coming down.

The Columbus City Council voted Tuesday to put the statue in storage until another use for it is found.

The fiberglass statue stands at the intersection of Highways 16-60 and 151 in Columbus, a city of 5,000 about 30 miles northeast of Madison.

Local

UNITED AIRLINES 1 hour ago

United Airlines Sending Layoff Notices to Nearly Half of US Employees

illinois drivers license 1 hour ago

Expiration Dates Extended for Illinois Driver's Licenses, ID Cards, License Plate Stickers

Christopher Columbus has become a controversial figure because although he opened the way for European exploration and colonization of the Americas, there is evidence he enslaved and killed Native Americans. 

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

wisconsinStatueChristopher Columbus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us