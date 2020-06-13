Christopher Columbus

Christopher Columbus Statue at Chicago’s Museum Campus Vandalized

A statue of Christopher Columbus on Chicago's Museum Campus has been vandalized as statues of the explorer are being damaged and taken down across the country.

The statue, which is located at Columbus Drive and Roosevelt Road, was spray-painted with the letters "BLM" — Black Lives Matter — and ACAB "all cops are bastards."

A nationwide effort to tear down statues of controversial historical figures, such as slave traders, Confederate leaders and Columbus has had groups of people removing the sites. The killing of George Floyd inspired a movement to remove symbols of slavery and other contentious figures.

Given his history of slavery and violence towards Native Americans, many people view Christopher Columbus as racist.

