Christmas Hours: Here's Which Stores Will Be Open Saturday in Chicago Area

Though most stores across the Chicago area are closed on Christmas Day, some have normal or limited hours for shoppers to find essential items.

Some restaurant chains will also be open Saturday, though many are expected to have limited hours or have takeout-only availability. Most gas stations are expected to remain open on Christmas, as well.

Here's a list of area stores and whether or not they're open on Saturday:

7/11: Open

Apple Store: Closed

Barnes & Noble: Closed

Bed Bath and Beyond: Closed

Best Buy: Closed

Costco: Closed

CVS: Open

Dick's Sporting Goods: Closed

Dollar General: Closed

Dollar Tree: Closed

Dunkin Donuts: Open

GameStop: Closed

Hobby Lobby: Closed

Home Depot: Closed

HomeGoods: Closed

Ikea: Closed

Jewel-Osco: Closed

Kohl's: Closed

Lowe's: Closed

Macy's: Closed

Menards: Closed

Michael's Craft Store: Closed

Nordstrom/Nordstrom Rack: Closed

Office Depot: Closed

Old Navy: Closed

Petco: Closed

REI: Closed

Ross: Closed

Sam's Club: Closed

Starbucks: Open

Target: Closed

Trader Joe's: Closed

Ulta Beauty: Closed

Walgreens: Open

Walmart: Closed

Whole Foods Market: Closed