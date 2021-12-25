Christmas Hours: Here's Which Stores Will Be Open Saturday in Chicago Area

Though most stores across the Chicago area are closed on Christmas Day, some have normal or limited hours for shoppers to find essential items.
Some restaurant chains will also be open Saturday, though many are expected to have limited hours or have takeout-only availability. Most gas stations are expected to remain open on Christmas, as well.
Here's a list of area stores and whether or not they're open on Saturday:
7/11: Open
Apple Store: Closed
Barnes & Noble: Closed
Bed Bath and Beyond: Closed
Best Buy: Closed
Costco: Closed
CVS: Open
Dick's Sporting Goods: Closed
Dollar General: Closed
Dollar Tree: Closed
Dunkin Donuts: Open
GameStop: Closed
Hobby Lobby: Closed
Home Depot: Closed
HomeGoods: Closed
Ikea: Closed
Jewel-Osco: Closed
Kohl's: Closed
Lowe's: Closed
Macy's: Closed
Menards: Closed
Michael's Craft Store: Closed
Nordstrom/Nordstrom Rack: Closed
Office Depot: Closed
Old Navy: Closed
Petco: Closed
REI: Closed
Ross: Closed
Sam's Club: Closed
Starbucks: Open
Target: Closed
Trader Joe's: Closed
Ulta Beauty: Closed
Walgreens: Open
Walmart: Closed
Whole Foods Market: Closed