Christmas Guide: Where to See Santa Claus This Holiday Season

Although the pandemic will make the holidays look a bit different this year, Santa Claus is still welcoming visitors at many malls across the Chicago area.

Several malls have announced different plans for keeping the holiday spirit alive this year, some bringing Santa in person and others opting for a virtual experience.

Here is a list of some malls in the Chicago area that Santa plans to visit:

Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops in the Chicago area announced that families will be able to visit Santa Claus this year in a reimagined, free "Santa's Wonderland."

"With countless activities cancelled and many families dealing with added stress, we feel it’s more important than ever to provide some free Christmas magic and help safely create cherished holiday memories," Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris said.

Due to the coronavirus, Bass Pro Shops will require a digital reservation, face coverings and temperature checks. Families will have a contactless experience separate from other shoppers, according to a release.

Gurnee Mills

Arriving Nov. 27, Santa will be available for socially-distanced visits and photos until Christmas Eve, the mall announced.

Both Santa and staff will be required to wear masks throughout the duration of each visit.

Macy's

Macy's announced last month that Santa will not be greeting kids at its Chicago store this year due to the coronavirus, but rather host a virtual experience for families.

“Moving to a virtual engagement will safely bring the magic of Santa Claus to children of all ages this year," Macy's said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Santa also will not be visiting for the holidays at Macy's New York or San Francisco stores, but will appear in the televised Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, the company said.

Northbrook Court

Santa will be greeting in-person visitors this Christmas in Northbook beginning Nov. 27 while seated atop decorated packages, the mall announced.

"Visits and photos with Santa Claus are some of the most beloved and sacred traditions of the year," a Brookfield Properties spokesperson said. "As we began to plan for a holiday season unlike any other, we wanted to do all that we could to preserve the magic of this experience while still keeping our guests as safe as possible."

Families can expect Santa to be wearing a mask during the visit and hand sanitizers placed at the entrance and exit. Reservations are encouraged, but not required.

Oakbrook Center

Starting Nov. 20, Santa will be at Oakbrook Center greeting families from a sleigh in the mall, a spokesperson announced.

Santa and all employees will have daily temperature checks while wearing a mask throughout the visit. Reservations are encouraged, but not required.

Old Orchard Mall

Old Orchard announced the mall will have a new holiday experience this winter from socially-distanced visits with Santa to virtual scavenger hunts and the new "Grinch's Grotto."

“We are looking forward to bringing joy and festive moments to the community this upcoming holiday season while continuing to keep our guests’ health and safety a top priority,” Serge Khalimsky, General Manager Westfield Old Orchard, said.

The mall requires guests to maintain social distancing, wear face coverings, and abide by capacity limits. Old Orchard said stores will promote curbside pickup and a new app for picking up items this holiday season.

Orland Square Mall

Santa will arrive in Orland Park for socially-distanced visits and photos Nov. 27 until Christmas Eve, the mall announced.

Both Santa and staff will be required to wear masks throughout the duration of each visit.

Spring Hill Mall

Seated on decorated packages, Santa will begin visiting with families in West Dundee on Nov. 27, the mall announced.

Santa will be wearing a mask during the visit and families can expect hand sanitizers placed at the entrance and exit. Reservations are encouraged, but not required.

Water Tower Place

Santa will arrive in downtown Chicago Nov. 20, greeting families from a sleigh inside the Water Tower Place, a spokesperson announced.

"Our hope is that by continuing to offer the opportunity to carry out these traditions, we will not only help spread the joy of the holidays, but bring a sense of normalcy to the communities in which we operate," a spokesperson said.

All employees and Santa will have daily temperature checks while wearing a mask throughout the visit. Reservations are encouraged, but not required.

White Oaks Mall

Santa will be available for socially-distanced visits and photos at White Oaks Mall beginning Nov. 27 until Christmas Eve, the mall announced.

Both Santa and staff will be required to wear masks throughout the duration of each visit.

Woodfield Mall

Santa will arrive in Schaumburg Nov. 20 for socially-distanced visits and photos until Christmas Eve, the mall announced.

Both Santa and staff will be required to wear masks throughout the duration of each visit.