Christmas Guide: Here's How to Visit Santa Virtually This Year

Though the pandemic has caused the holidays to look different this year, Santa Claus is still available for visits online.

Several malls in the Chicago area are still hosting Santa Claus in person, but there are many ways to see the jolly man without in-person contact.

Here's how to visit with Santa Claus virtually this holiday season:

Chit-Chat with Santa allows for families to schedule a personalized live video call with Santa and Mrs. Claus, providing "an alternative to face-to-face meetings."

Each 10-minute video call is $28 and can be done without downloading a phone or computer application. If parents fill out a questionnaire, the call can be a more personalized experience.

For another experience, families can book Story Time with Mrs. Claus for a 15-minute reading for $28, or Claus Clip, which is a personalized 60 to 90-second video video greeting from either Santa or Mrs. Claus.

For each live call, Chit-Chat with Santa will donate $1 to one of the four following charities: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Ronald McDonald House Charities, ASPCA and Shepherd’s Hope.

Sam's Club announced members can visit with Santa virtually by scheduling a session on www.mysantsession.com and receive a free photo and video.

The visit is only available to Sam's Club members and is free of charge with a limit of one Santa visit per membership. Multiple children are welcome on one visit, Sam's Club said.

Lincolnwood Town Center is also providing digital experiences throughout the season for people "more comfortable visiting Santa from home."

Families can call to reserve a spot to visit with Santa over a phone or computer. The mall's holiday package includes a live Zoom call with Santa, a gift box, a photo, a pet photo, story time with Santa and other items.

Some malls across the area will be offering in-person Santa visits through December, with most requiring face masks, social distancing and a reservation.

For a list of malls welcoming Santa in-person, click here.