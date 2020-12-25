chicago carjackings

Christmas Carjacking Victim Describes Frightening Incident

"I’m glad I was spared my life today on Christmas"

By Chris Coffey

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A woman said she was carjacked at gunpoint early Christmas morning as two men drove off with her vehicle and gifts for her grandchildren.

Kelxandrya Williams said she stopped at a gas station in the 300 block of East Garfield on her way to work Friday morning.

“I had a gun pulled to my head,” Williams said. “I thought I was going to lose my life today.”

According to the Chicago Police Department, two unknown male offenders displayed a handgun and demanded her vehicle. They fled westbound on Garfield Blvd. Police said the vehicle was later found abandoned in the 7th Police District.

Police told NBC 5 no one is in custody and no one is hurt.

"I’m glad I was spared my life today on Christmas," Williams said.

Williams recovered several items from her vehicle after it was discovered.  She said the carjackers picked and sorted through the stuff they wanted and left other items from other people in her vehicle.

Williams said the incident traumatized her, but said she was trying to make sure her grandchildren had a good Christmas.

“I’m glad the police is here, you know, save my Christmas, get my vehicle back and I’m glad I got my life back,” Williams said. “I thought I wasn’t going to see my kids no more, my grandkids no more.”

The Chicago Police Department said there have been 1,400 vehicular hijackings between Jan. 1 and Dec. 20, and 604 vehicular carjackings during the same time frame in 2019.

Police said there have been a total of 173 vehicular hijacking arrests between Jan. 1 and Dec. 20. Police said there were 131 arrests during the same time frame in 2019.

This article tagged under:

chicago carjackingsgiftsChristmas carjackinggrandmotherKelxandrya Williams
