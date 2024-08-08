Christkindlmarket won't return to one of its Chicago locations this year

(NOTE: The video in this story was published previously in 2023)

The Christkindlmarket is a holiday staple in Chicago, but this year, one popular location will be missing.

The popular German markets known for their season food, goods and hot spiced wine typically pop up for the holiday season in three Chicago locations: one in downtown Chicago, one in Wrigleyville and one in Aurora.

This year, one of the Chicago locations will be missing from the usual lineup.

Wrigleyville will not host a market for the 2024 season due to the National Hockey League Winter Classic.

A statement on the Christkindlmarket website cited the Winter Classic and "additional programming" for why the market will be missing this year.

"The organizers regret any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the community's understanding. They look forward to returning to Lakeview in future years," the statement said.

Despite the absence of the usual Gallagher Way location in Wrigleyville, the other two Christkindlmarket locations will still be appear.

The Daley Plaza market and Aurora market locations will be in operation from Nov. 22 through Dec. 24.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The Daley Plaza market is located at 50 W. Washington St. in Chicago. The location will celebrate its 28th year.

The Aurora market, celebrating its third year, is located at 360 N. Broadway in the suburb.