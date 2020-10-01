Christkindlmarket

Christkindlmarket Website Crashes Following Announcement of Virtual Event This Holiday Season

The Christkindlmarket will run digitally from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31

Christkindlmarket en Chicago

On Thursday, the Chirstkindlmarket website crashed following the announcement that the annual event will move to a digital space as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The market typically sets up in Chicago’s Daley Plaza and the Wrigleyville neighborhood as well as in Milwaukee but will instead run virtually from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31., according to it’s website.

“The Christkindlmarket has been monitoring the health and public safety developments, travel regulations for visitors and vendors, and other guidelines throughout the past few months,” a statement from the company’s website reads. “Since the top priority is the well-being of market visitors, vendors, partners, and staff members, the tough decision has been made to cancel the traditional in-person Christkindlmarkets in Chicago, Wrigleyville and Milwaukee for 2020.”

The announcement caused a high amount of web traffic to the Christkindlmarket website, causing it to crash for a short period Thursday afternoon.

The online event will continue to feature vendors from around the world that will sell the usual variety of items like handmade ornaments and holiday gifts in the digital space, according to the website.

However, the market will not offer the fan-favorite keepsake mug for the first time ever this year, and instead sell mugs from past years online.

