Christkindlmarket Has 3 Chicago-Area Locations. What's the Difference Between Each One?

The Christkindlmarket stands as a beloved wintertime tradition in Illinois -- and one of the best Christmas markets in the world. Throughout the season, the famed-German-style festivity has been spreading the holiday cheer across three locations: Wrigleyville, Chicago and Aurora.

What makes these spots special? Well, each one features different events, entertainment and musical performances, which are all outlined on their respective websites.

All sites offer visitors the opportunity to shop handmade artisan goods and taste international foods while listening to festive tunes.

"The unique shopping experience, cheerful live entertainment and original food and beverages like the imported mulled wine from Germany, called Glühwein, make the Christkindlmarket a preferred and popular destination," organizers said.

Regardless of the location visitors head to, market-goers can always head home with a collectible souvenir: a holiday mug.

For 2022, the mug comes in a curved shape and features a scene of people holding hands, celebrating the wintertime at the market. According to organizers, it draws inspiration from Chicago's "Year of Dance" celebration, a city-wide focus on the industry that has been unfolding throughout the year.

In its skyline backdrop, the mug highlights iconic landmarks. Sites like the Marina Towers, Willis Tower, Hotel Zachary and Paramount Theatre can be spotted.

The market also rolled out its mug dedicated to non-alcoholic beverages. This year's character is a dancing penguin dressed in a traditional German dress.

Here are the hours for each Christkindlemarket location:

RiverEdge Park: 360 N. Broadway, Aurora

Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Special hours Dec. 19 to Dec. 21: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Special hours Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Daley Plaza: 50 W. Washington St., Chicago

Sundays to Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Special hours Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wrigleyville: 3635 N. Clark St., Gallagher Way, Chicago