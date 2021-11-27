Christkindlmarket Chicago 2021: Hours, Locations and What to Know

Chicago's annual Christkindlmarket is open for its second weekend, and this year, there are two locations to visit.

Christkindlmarket's traditional downtown Chicago location at the Daley Plaza, located at 50 W. Washington St., will remain open through Dec. 24. The market's second location, at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville, at 3635 N. Clark St., will run through Dec. 31.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Downtown Chicago Christkindlmarket hours:

Nov. 19 - Dec. 24

Sundays – Thursdays: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve holiday hours: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Closed on Christmas Day

Wrigleyville Christkindlmarket hours:

Nov. 19 - Dec. 31

Saturday, Nov. 20: 4pm – 10pm

Mondays – Thursdays: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve holiday hours: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Closed on Christmas Day

In 2020, the popular holiday market went online only due to the COVID pandemic.

The holiday markets feature traditional German and European live music, shopping and food and drinks, including stuffed gourmet pretzels, spiced wine, schnitzel and Belgian hot chocolate.

For a sit-down meal, people can reserve an alpine-themed Stammtisch table in the heated Timber Haus at the downtown Chicago location for up to eight people for 90 minutes.

Here's a list of food and shopping vendors, and a map of each location.

The Christkindlmarket will also offer a virtual marketplace for shoppers to find their iconic goods, including the popular souvenir mugs, online. This year, the souvenir mug design is a boot shape, accompanied by a dark emerald green color to match the logo and a Chicago skyline. The Peppermint the Penguin mug is also back for the market's 25th anniversary this winter,

Admission to both markets are free. Visitors are encouraged to wear face masks while not eating or drinking.