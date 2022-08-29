Christkindlmarket Announces Season Opening Date, Third Location in Chicago Area

The winter holiday season is still three months away, but Chicago's popular Christkindlmarket is already plotting its return.

The market, with locations in Daley Plaza and at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville, returns for the holidays on Nov. 18 and will be open for visitors until around Christmas. A longtime winter tradition, the German-style holiday market offers visitors the opportunity to buy handmade artisan goods and taste international foods all the while listening to festive tunes.

This year, you don't have to travel to Chicago for the authentic holiday market experience.

Christkindlmarket is coming to RiverEdge Park in Aurora for the first time, with opening day there scheduled for Nov. 18.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The locations at RiverEdge Park and Daley Plaza wrap up on Christmas Eve, while the market at Gallagher Way goes on for a little while longer. Its last day is New Year's Eve.

Hours of operation for each location are below:

RiverEdge Park

Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Special opening hours from Monday, Dec. 19 to Wednesday, Dec. 21 - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Daley Plaza

Sundays to Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Special opening hours on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wrigleyville