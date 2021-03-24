Chrissy Teigen Deletes Twitter After Feeling ‘Deeply Bruised' by Negativity

Chrissy Teigen has one less social media platforms to worry about.

The 35-year-old model took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that she's, well, quitting Twitter. The star, who had become known for her frequent viral tweets and for openly speaking her mind to fellow users, posted a lengthy thread in which she explained her reasons for walking away from the app.

Shortly after sharing the thread, she deleted her account, although the Twitter account for her food-centric venture "Cravings" still appears to be active.

"For over 10 years, you guys have been my world," she wrote. "I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends.

"But it's time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something."

Teigen, who does not appear to be changing her Instagram presence, said she feels "pain" when she can't make people happy.

"I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not."

The star shared that she believes her "fear of pissing people off" has transformed her into "a different human than I started out here as!"

She also urged her followers to remember the power of their words.

"For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised," she wrote.

Teigen went on to say that while she has learned a lot and has been held accountable for various mistakes she's made on the platform, one thing she hasn't "learned is how to block out the negativity."

"I'm just a sensitive s---, okay!? I don't wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you."

She followed that up with a simple heart emoticon.

While Teigen has gone through intermittent phases where she has taken a Twitter break, she nonetheless had remained one of its more prolific celebrity users, and she has often made headlines for putting perceived trolls in their place.

The "Lip Sync Battle" co-host, who was famously blocked by Donald Trump on Twitter in June 2017, asked President Joe Biden last month to unfollow her. She had initially posted a public plea to get the official @POTUS Twitter account to follow her.

But as she recently explained to Jimmy Fallon, "It just became too much."

Teigen isn't the first public figure to cite the often-contentious nature of Twitter as a reason to walk away. Earlier this month, Alec Baldwin shared via Instagram that he had deleted his own Twitter account because the app is "where all the a------- in the United States and beyond go to get their advanced degrees in a--------iness."