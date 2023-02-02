Chris Simms takes strong stance on trading Justin Fields away originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have put a lot of time and energy into developing quarterback Justin Fields.

While the 23-year-old has proven to be his most dangerous when running, he has shown improvements in the dropback and passing areas of his game.

Mike Florio and Chris Simms weighed in on whether the Bears have taken the right approach in trying to capitalize on the QB's unique abilities and expand his skills or if the organization would be better off with another player.

"Are you kidding me? Get the heck out of here," Simms said on the times people speculate about getting rid of Fields. "We're looking at one of the guys that might be one of the best running quarterbacks in the history of football. You don't trade that away. He has special elite attributes that you can build something special off of."

Your browser does not support iframes.

That's exactly what Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said in wanting running to be part of who Justin Fields is, not all of it.

"He's really good at a lot of things, so we've got to make sure we just tap into each of those things," Getsy said.

Simms said Fields showed glimpses of building his skills against the New England Patriots during Monday Night Football on Oct. 24.

Fields finished the season rushing for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns as the team went 3-14.