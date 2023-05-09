Chris Simms Critiques Bears' Justin Fields' Throwing Motion

Ex-NFL QB critiques Bears' Justin Fields' throwing motion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields has yet to reach his ceiling in the passing game.

Over the first two years of his career, he's passed for just over 4,000 yards, notching 24 touchdowns against 21 interceptions. He holds a completion percentage under 60 percent, displaying his below-average NFL skillset from a professional lens.

Ex-NFL quarterback, Chris Simms, took to breaking down his mechanics on YouTube, expressing his dismay about his elbow/arm motion, referring to it as an "independent contractor."

"The body has to be used with the arm. Sometimes, he's just a little too arm-ee altogether," Simms said.

The issue the former quarterback has with Fields' throwing mechanics is his elbow. Simms says his arm slot is too high for his liking.

He also mentioned Fields' disconnect from his body. He said his arm does too much of the work, making it difficult to bring his body into the equation.

"Do I love his arm slot and the fact that we throw through the elbow?" Simms said. "No, I don't love that. Watch how he goes elbow, then it hinges up there like that. There are not a lot of great, great throwers in the history of football who threw the ball like that."

The only facet of Fields' arm motion that helps balance his arm slot, in Simms' eyes, is his solid base and shoulder turn towards the target. That helps the fluidity of the motion, in contrast to Simms' perceived rigid and disconnected arm motion from Fields.

Simms mentioned, also, the idea that mechanics are what make up a consistent quarterback. There are days when quarterbacks won't feel like they're delivering the ball with accuracy, or fire. But mechanics help gunslingers on the days when they feel off.

For Fields, he needs to figure out a consistent, rhythmic throwing motion to counteract the days when he doesn't feel in check. Considering Fields throws a lot of deep balls – ones that aren't inherently high probability balls of being caught – Simms makes a fair point.

The Bears have mostly used Fields in the running game, using his legs to create offensive success while he adjusts to a consistent throwing motion and feel for the passing game. Simms says this is the year when Fields should step into his own in the passing game.

"We saw them run the ball. He does that at a very elite level," Simms said. "We love that because we thought it buys him enough time to grow in the passing department. This is the year where it's gotta grow. It's gotta be the next step up in that department as far as if the Bears want to be successful."

