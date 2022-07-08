Chris Sale Responds to Video of Him Freaking Out in the Dugout After Start

Chris Sale responds to outburst in minor league dugout originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chris Sale has been told before to 'take it to the tunnel' when he needs to blow off steam from a poor pitching outing.

That's exactly what he did in a video that went viral of Sale throwing and kicking things around in the dugout after an outing with the Boston Red Sox' Triple-A team, the Worcester Red Sox.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sale responded to the video of his tantrum in a separate interview, explaining his process as a pitcher and how he handles himself in those types of situations.

The former White Sox pitcher didn't necessarily have the worst outing, even though he felt he did after expressing it with a violent outburst.

He pitched 72 pitches in 3.2 innings and allowed just three hits in one run, while striking out five. The part Sale was likely upset about was his command, considering he walked five batters in the short-stint.

Sale is recovering from a broken rib he suffered in February as he's starting his rehab down in the minors.

The seven-time all-star was notorious for losing his temper, even when he was with the White Sox. He cut up the White Sox' alternate jerseys back in 2016 because he didn't like them.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.