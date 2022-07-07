Chris Sale Flips Out in Dugout After Minor Legue Rehab Start

WATCH: Chris Sale flips out after rehab start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The more things change, the more they stay the same. Video surfaced on social media last night of former White Sox starter Chris Sale losing his mind in a minor league clubhouse after making a rehab start.
It wasn’t even that bad of a start for Sale, who’s working back from a fractured rib. He threw a season-high 72 pitches, and gave up one earned run and three hits, with five strikeouts and five walks.
Sale is known for his hot head. He famously cut up alternate jerseys the White Sox were supposed to wear during one of his starts because he didn’t like how they felt.
Sale has yet to make his 2022 season debut. The White Sox traded him to the Red Sox after the 2016 season in exchange for Yoán Moncada, Michael Kopech and two other prospects. Sale won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2018.