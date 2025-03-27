Chris Brown announces 2025 ‘Breezy Bowl XX' tour with Chicago date

A day after Lady Gaga announced her global "The Mayhem Ball" tour, another major musical act just announced a 2025 tour with a stop in Chicago: Chris Brown.
The two-time Grammy winning R&B star announced the "Breezy Bowl XX" 2025 World Tour, with more than 30 dates and a stop in Chicago, according to a Thursday morning announcement.
Brown posted the tour announcement to Instagram, calling the event a "20th anniversary tour" and a celebration of his career.
"So excited to to be able to share this moment with the world and my amazing fans," Brown said in the message, adding that the tour will take fans "through the eras."
The tour kicks off June 8 in Amsterdam, according to Live Nation, and Brown's first North American date comes July 30, in Miami Florida. Brown will play at Chicago's legendary Wrigley Field Aug. 28, the release said.
Tickets for shows, which mainly take place at stadiums and baseball fields across the country, go on sale 10 a.m. April 3, Live Nation. Presales begin March 30, Live Nation said.
A full list of tour dates and shows can be found here:
BREEZY BOWL XX TOUR DATES:
Summer Walker Only on North American Dates | Bryson Tiller on All Dates
Sun Jun 8 | Amsterdam, NL | Johan Cruyff Arena
Wed Jun 11 | Hamburg, Germany | Volksparkstadion
Fri Jun 13 | Frankfurt, Germany | Deutsche Bank Park
Sun Jun 15 | Manchester, UK | Co-Op Live
Mon Jun 16 | Manchester, UK | Co-Op Live
Thu Jun 19 | Cardiff, UK | Cardiff Principality Stadium
Sat Jun 21 | London, UK | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Thu Jun 26 | Birmingham, UK | Villa Park Stadium
Sat Jun 28 | Dublin, Ireland | Marlay Park
Tue Jul 1 | Glasgow, UK | Hampden Park
Sat Jul 5 | Paris, France | Paris la Defense Arena
Wed Jul 30 | Miami, FL | LoanDepot Park
Sat Aug 02 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium
Tue Aug 05 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium
Fri Aug 08 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field
Sun Aug 10 | Washington, DC | Nationals Park
Tue Aug 12 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium
Sat Aug 16 | Philadelphia, PA | Citizens Bank Park
Tue Aug 19 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium
Sat Aug 23 | Montréal, QC | Parc Jean Drapeau
Mon Aug 25 | Boston, MA | Fenway Park
Thu Aug 28 | Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field
Sat Aug 30 | Atlanta, GA | Truist Park
Wed Sep 03 | Arlington, TX | Globe Life Field
Fri Sep 05 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America's Center
Mon Sep 08 | Houston, TX | Daikin Park
Thu Sep 11 | Phoenix, AZ | Chase Field
Sat Sep 13 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium
Wed Sep 17 | San Diego, CA | Petco Park
Sat Sep 20 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
Editor's Note: In 2009, Brown was arrested for physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, singer Rihanna. He pleaded guilty to felony assault and completed probation in 2015.