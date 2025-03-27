Chris Brown announces 2025 ‘Breezy Bowl XX' tour with Chicago date

A day after Lady Gaga announced her global "The Mayhem Ball" tour, another major musical act just announced a 2025 tour with a stop in Chicago: Chris Brown.

The two-time Grammy winning R&B star announced the "Breezy Bowl XX" 2025 World Tour, with more than 30 dates and a stop in Chicago, according to a Thursday morning announcement.

Brown posted the tour announcement to Instagram, calling the event a "20th anniversary tour" and a celebration of his career.

"So excited to to be able to share this moment with the world and my amazing fans," Brown said in the message, adding that the tour will take fans "through the eras."

The tour kicks off June 8 in Amsterdam, according to Live Nation, and Brown's first North American date comes July 30, in Miami Florida. Brown will play at Chicago's legendary Wrigley Field Aug. 28, the release said.

Tickets for shows, which mainly take place at stadiums and baseball fields across the country, go on sale 10 a.m. April 3, Live Nation. Presales begin March 30, Live Nation said.

A full list of tour dates and shows can be found here:

BREEZY BOWL XX TOUR DATES:

Summer Walker Only on North American Dates | Bryson Tiller on All Dates

Sun Jun 8 | Amsterdam, NL | Johan Cruyff Arena

Wed Jun 11 | Hamburg, Germany | Volksparkstadion

Fri Jun 13 | Frankfurt, Germany | Deutsche Bank Park

Sun Jun 15 | Manchester, UK | Co-Op Live

Mon Jun 16 | Manchester, UK | Co-Op Live

Thu Jun 19 | Cardiff, UK | Cardiff Principality Stadium

Sat Jun 21 | London, UK | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Thu Jun 26 | Birmingham, UK | Villa Park Stadium

Sat Jun 28 | Dublin, Ireland | Marlay Park

Tue Jul 1 | Glasgow, UK | Hampden Park

Sat Jul 5 | Paris, France | Paris la Defense Arena

Wed Jul 30 | Miami, FL | LoanDepot Park

Sat Aug 02 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

Tue Aug 05 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium

Fri Aug 08 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field

Sun Aug 10 | Washington, DC | Nationals Park

Tue Aug 12 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Sat Aug 16 | Philadelphia, PA | Citizens Bank Park

Tue Aug 19 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium

Sat Aug 23 | Montréal, QC | Parc Jean Drapeau

Mon Aug 25 | Boston, MA | Fenway Park

Thu Aug 28 | Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field

Sat Aug 30 | Atlanta, GA | Truist Park

Wed Sep 03 | Arlington, TX | Globe Life Field

Fri Sep 05 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America's Center

Mon Sep 08 | Houston, TX | Daikin Park

Thu Sep 11 | Phoenix, AZ | Chase Field

Sat Sep 13 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

Wed Sep 17 | San Diego, CA | Petco Park

Sat Sep 20 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Editor's Note: In 2009, Brown was arrested for physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, singer Rihanna. He pleaded guilty to felony assault and completed probation in 2015.