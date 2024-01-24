Chipotle

Chipotle opening restuarant with drive-thru, ‘Chipotlane' in suburbs

The restuarant will be located in Rolling Meadows, approximately 30 miles outside Chicago

A familiar Mexican restuarant is opening up a location in the Chicago suburbs this week, but this one will look a bit different then the others.

Popular fast-casual restuarant Chipotle Mexican Grill will open a new location in Rolling Meadows Friday, along with a drive-thru pickup "Chipotlane," a press release from the company said.

According to officials, the drive thru "Chipotlane" will be reserved for customers to pickup digital orders.

The restaurant is set to open Friday, at 1458 Golf Road, officials said, replacing another Rolling Meadows location at 1121 Golf Road.

According to Chipotle.com, there are 159 Chipotle locations in Illinois.

