Chipotle just added a fan-favorite, limited-edition protein onto menus

Chipotle just added a new item onto menus nationwide for a limited time: Chipotle Honey Chicken.
Following a "best-selling, limited time offering" in several markets, the chicken will be available in fast-casual restuarant at participating locations across the U.S. and in Europe beginning Friday, according to a release. It's expected to be on menus for a limited time.
“Chipotle Honey Chicken was our top performing limited time offer in test markets and we’re excited for guests to taste this bold, new protein with their go-to order,” Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer said in a release. “The delicate balance of heat and a touch of sweet pairs perfectly with our real ingredients prepared fresh every day."
The fan-favorite chicken is seasoned with Mexican spices and marinated with seared and smoked chipotle peppers, and a touch of honey, the release said.
As part of the release, Chipotle is featuring a "Most Popular Chipotle Honey Chicken Bowl" online for easy ordering, made up of Chipotle Honey Chicken, which rice, black beans, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream, cheese and lettuce.
