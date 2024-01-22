‘ChiPlowGo' picks pun-filled finalists for Chicago snowplow naming contest

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has named its 50 finalists for the annual “You Name a Snowplow” contest, and this year’s group is chock full of pop culture references and Chicago-centric names that’ll make any resident proud.

The list of finalists was revealed on Monday, with voting now open through Feb. 2, according to city officials.

Chicago residents will be asked to vote for up to six names out of the bunch, with one snowplow being renamed in each of the city’s six snow districts.

Several of the names borrowed from the city’s coolest attractions, including the Arctic Institute of Chicago, Buckingham Plowtain, Plowed Gate and Snower Wacker Drive.

Others paid homage to Chicago-area legends of sports, music and film, including Bill Flurry, Buddy Guy-cicle, Ernie Snowbanks and Micicle Jordan.

Movie and TV titles were also referenced extensively, including Better Call Salt, Ferris Bueller’s Scrape-Off and The Unslushables.

Residents will be asked to make their picks and to submit their ZIP codes, with all information available on the DSS website.