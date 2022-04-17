Chinatown Residents Call for Action After Recent Violence, Carjackings

People gathered in Chicago's Chinatown community on Sunday to demand action after a string of recent carjackings, including one that left a man in a coma.

Activists and residents marched down the streets, calling on politicians and local leaders to do whatever possible to protect them.

"The crimes have been increasingly outrageous," said Dr. Kim Tee, a community activist. "Carjackings, armed robbery, murder... is uncalled for."

A well-known activist, Tee says the latest crime victim, a 61-year-old father, was left for dead after a carjacking earlier this month in the 2500 block of South Princeton and remains in a coma.

In another incident, a 71-year-old man was shot to death in what appeared to be a random attack in December. A 23-year-old man was arrested, but to this day, no motive has been determined.

On Sunday, activists from Chinatown vocalized support for the community, along with those in other parts of the city.

"We would also like to see more surveillance cameras, more police in the area… to saturate the area and protect the people of Chinatown," said community activist Raul Montes.

"There is no more fear," added Frank Coconate, another activist. "They’re shooting children, beating senior citizens, shooting at police in Chicago. People are scared to leave their homes.”